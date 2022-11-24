The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The Black Friday sales are a great opportunity to replace your old devices with shiny new ones, and if you're hunting for a new ultra-portable laptop then this deal is too good to miss.

You can buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 for just £499 at Amazon today, that's a discount of £130 and the cheapest it has ever been. It's undoubtedly one of the best Black Friday deals I've spotted on an affordable PC so far.

(opens in new tab) Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2: was £629, now £499 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

For the first time ever, the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 costs less than £500. This slim, small, lightweight laptop has a 12.4-inch touchscreen which makes it ideal for getting work done on the go. You get an Intel Core i5 processor packed in as well as 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Why you should buy the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

In the Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 review, we called it 'a great choice for anyone who needs a reliable, compact and portable laptop to use day-to-day' and went on to say that it'll be well suited to students in particular.

At only 1.13kg, this portable PC won't weigh you down, and because it only measures 278.2 x 206.2 x 15.7mm, it'll easily fit inside a backpack. That makes it really good for anyone who is likely to take it out and about with them a lot, whether that's back and forth from uni, the office or out on site visits. Because it's made from sturdy aluminium, it should survive being knocked about a bit on those journeys as well.

While it won't quite be powerful enough for more demanding tasks like photo or video editing, it will be a good little worker for typing out documents or spreadsheets as well as browsing the web. The 720p camera is perfectly good enough for all your video calling needs too.

This may not really compare to the best laptops in the world but it does exactly what you need it to, and unlike those PCs, it won't cost you a silly amount of money.