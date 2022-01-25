The LG C1 OLED TV just hit its cheapest EVER price!

The LG C1 is one of the hottest TVs available to buy to day, and for good reason: in our LG C1 review, we gave it the full five stars and said it has "Sensational picture quality" and called it "Another smash hit."

Being one of the best OLED TVs, but it's come down massively over time, and in this latest deal, you can get it for its cheapest ever price. Right now, you can get the 48-inch model for just £863 by using the code 21WINTER10P at PRC Direct before 1 Feb 2021.

Save an extra 10% off the already hugely reduced price of the fantastic LG C1, in its smaller 48-inch model. You get the same beautiful image quality, same future-proofed connectivity (including HDMI 2.1 for next-gen gaming), and same excellent smart TV software – all in a size that's perfect for bedrooms, offices or smaller living rooms. Use the code 21WINTER10P at checkout for the crucial 10% off – the code lasts until 1 Feb 2021.

The LG C1 is the ideal OLED TV for most people right – its balance of image quality and features is absolutely unbeatable. LG's advanced image processing makes everything look clear and real, no matter whether you're watching high-quality 4K or HD that needs upscaling. The individual pixel control of OLED makes this TV wonderfully cinematic – dark scenes have better nuance and detail than LCD TVs can manage, and the ability to contrast bright highlights right next to black areas without any bleeding between the two makes films look truly stunning.

The fact that HDMI 2.1 is support on all its HDMI ports is fantastically useful for gamers too – it means it's ideal for PS5 and Xbox Series X, because there's support for 4K 120Hz gaming with VRR on every port, which almost no other TVs at this price offer.