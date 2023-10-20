The latest addition to the Henry family is here, the Henry Quick Pet

The joy that comes from having a pet is often unparalleled, so much so that it's worth having to vacuum a little more often than usual. Homes with pets tend to accumulate more dust, dirt and allergens than usual, and it's no secret that pet hair can often get embedded into carpets, curtains and blinds. This can be hard to see and even trickier to remove, even with one of the best cordless vacuum cleaners.

Last year, Henry launched the Henry Quick, a cordless stick vacuum cleaner that uses disposable bags for dust-free emptying. It was a revolutionary development for the brand, especially after the classic Henry vacuum had been such a household staple for so many years. After being received so well, Henry has graced us yet again with a brand new model. Introducing the Henry Quick Pet...

The Henry Quick Pet is packed full of technology and fuss-free features, including a clever pod system for one-click, dust-free emptying, trapping dirt and allergens in seconds. It also has a Mini Motorised Tool that can tackle dirt and stubborn hair in the tightest of spaces including on upholstery, specifically designed to leave an immaculate finish.

Now in a blue design, the Henry Quick Pet comes with 10 Scent Pods so users don't need to worry about lingering odours. It also comes with more capacity than most leading vacuums, making vacuuming a home with pets easier than ever.

Henry Quick Pet: Price and availability

The Henry Quick Pet has an RRP of £339.99 and is available at Curry's and on the Henry website.

(Image credit: Numatic International)

Henry Quick Pet: Features

Dust-free emptying

Henry Quick Pet compacts dust, dirt and stubborn pet hair inside a recycled; big-capacity filter pod, making sure what goes in, stays in. This means unpleasant, unhygienic and allergy-inducing dust clouds can be completely avoided. Trapping dirt inside with his dust-lock seal, Henry Quick Pet stays looking as good as new with no messy dirt build-up or filters to clean.

Huge capacity

Cordless vacuums are really convenient, but most of them have a small capacity and need emptying after every use. Henry Quick Pet offers a bigger 1 litre capacity, compacting any pet hair and allergens inside a slimline filter pod for quicker, cleaner and fewer empties.

Powerful cordless cleaning

From quick clean-ups to removing stubborn pet hair, Henry Quick Pet is ready to do the job with the power that Henry is famous for. Delivering up to 60 minutes of powerful cordless cleaning, you don't need to worry about constant charging.

Mini-motorised tool

Ready to tackle tough cleaning in the tightest of spaces, the Mini Motorised Tool is ideal for the stairs, sofa, mattress, car and more. Compact in design and driven by Henry Quick Pet's powerful airflow, the Mini Motorised Tool easily removes stubborn dust, dirt and pet hair from carpets and upholstery, perfect for homes with pets. Slot straight into the handheld unit for powerful and convenient cleaning, precisely where you need it. Easily remove and clean the brush bar in seconds with no tools.

Accessories for every job

Henry Quick Pet's handy accessories also make cleaning easy. His 2-in-1 Combi Tool and Crevice Tool are brilliant for keeping skirting boards, blinds and curtains in tip-top condition, and his Extended-use Handle lets you adjust the height for the perfect cleaning position.

Can be stored away neatly

When not in use. Henry Quick Pet stores neatly and tidily away on his wall dock - simply plug in the charger ready for the next clean.

