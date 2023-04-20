The iPhone 15 could look a lot like the iPhone 14 Pro

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The iPhone 15 range is widely expected to launch around September, but that hasn't stopped a rapid torrent of leaks and rumours from spilling out over recent months. That's with good reason, too – based on everything we've heard, this iteration could be the most significant overhaul of the iPhone range in a long time.

And while most of the juicy stuff appears to be reserved for the Pro-tier iPhone 15 models, the base models aren't entirely left out. We've heard about the Dynamic Island, which looks set to debut on the standard models this year. They're also likely to get a processor upgrade, with rumours suggesting they'll snag the A16 Bionic from the iPhone 14 Pro models.

Now, a leak on Weibo has suggested that the base models could get a redesign, taking the frosted back glass from the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. That would mark a fairly significant step, with previous generations using the standard and frosted glass as a differentiator between the two tiers.

It's not just an aesthetic decision, either. Frosted glass is usually a little tougher than regular glass, which should improve the durability your handset. Okay, we aren't talking Military-grade, or Nokia 3310, levels of robustness, but hey, every little helps.

Personally, I'm also a big fan of the look. Regular glass is classy, but it racks up fingerprints like it's going for a world record. Frosted glass is a little easier to leave looking smart, without constantly having to clean the handset.

With rumours about a substantial redesign on the cards this year, it's good to see that base models aren't being left out. If the Pro-tier gets a big change, and the base models are left out, they could run the risk of looking antiquated by comparison.

With around four or five months still to go until the range is unveiled, there's a long wait to see which rumoured features prove true. I certainly hope this is one of them, and I'd wager that we'll hear about a lot more before the event draws near.