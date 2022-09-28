The hot new iPhone 14 Pro, in the latest issue of T3!

The new issue of T3 is here, delivering all of Apple’s latest goodies. Let us be your guide to all the gadgets the tech behemoth has released.
Apple has had quite the year... again. It just dropped its exciting notchless iPhone 14 Pro, Spatial Audio AirPods Pro 2 and tough and rugged Watch Ultra, crowning a cracking year for its gadgets. Dig into all the latest info about these new drops in our guide to all the unmissable state-of-the-art tech the behemoth has launched this year.
But there’s a lot more on offer in the latest issue! Find out why the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is simply the finest foldable you can buy, discover the essential smart home upgrades to help you beat your bills and choose heavenly hi-fi kit, from warm and wired systems to stress-free streaming setups.
Explore more of what you'll find in the issue just below!
What’s inside the latest T3?
In the latest issue of T3, you’ll find:
- State-of-the-art Apple tech – Apple delivers its new goodies, from the Spatial-Audio equipped AirPods Pro 2 to the super-rugged Watch Ultra
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 rated – improved aspect ratios and hardware make this the best folding phone out there
- Smarter home savings – how new smart home tech could save you £££s this winter
- Dell XPS 15 rated – great performance, a superb OLED screen, and a solid battery
- Heavenly hi-fi kit – the perfect wired or wireless hi-fi separates for your space
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 tested – flipping heck, this foldable is a little marvel at a canny price
- High-tech projectors – these 12 projectors shine a glorious light in the darkness
- DJI Avata reviewed – soar through the air with this FPV aerial drone