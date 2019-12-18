The Holy Stone HS100 GPS FPV drone is a beginner's dream for flying photography with auto-follow smarts

The Holy Stone HS100 GPS FPV is here to give you all the great features of a high-end drone but without hurting your wallet quite as much as, say, a DJI drone might do.

This model gives you high-flying features you'd expect, literally and figuratively. You'll get quality 1080p video footage and stills but also smart features like auto follow mode. Yup, this GPS enabled drone can self-fly behind you as you move, making it an ideal way to capture biking footage, skiing, surfing, running, whatever you need.

Since this drone is all about helping beginners get into aerial photography and videography, it packs a decent camera. The lens offers a 120-degree field of view and a 90-degree adjustable angle thanks to the camera's ability to move.

The drone also works with a virtual reality headset meaning you can fly it at high speeds and super accurately, just like the pros do.

The Holy Stone HS100 GPS FPV features a previously mentioned Follow Me mode that really puts this well above what you'd expect for the price. The drone will not only keep going with you but will make sure to keep you in the centre of the frame the whole time so no matter where you go the shot should look great.

Flight is kept smooth and stable with precision smarts and the video is also enhanced with smoothing of the potentially judder shots. Of course you can also send the drone off using remote controls to a maximum range of 500 metres. If you want to view the live camera then the distance is limited to 150 metres.

All these smarts mean you can take off and land at the touch of a button. The battery is the weakness on all drones and as such will only last you 15-minutes. So buying a spare is always an advisable move if you plan to get lots of footage using this drone.

