The first Amazon Prime Day Beats by Dre deals are here: £100 off Beats Solo 3

Amazon Prime Day is just days away, and every other retailer in the cosmos is enthusiastically weeing on Amazon’s chips with sales of their own. Very, for instance has a lot of - ho ho! - ‘Very Big Deals’ on, including this big-discount Beats by Dre deal.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless | £149 | Was £249 | Save £100

The flagship Beats headphones, at least in terms of iconic looks, these over-ears are £100 off today in a fetching ‘Turf Green’ from the Beats Neighbourhood Collection. If you prefer the ‘brick red’ in the main image up top, that is also £100 off.

Their cool styling, Siri control and comfy, noise-blocking fit make the Solo3 Wireless a great deal at this price. The 40 hours (!) of battery life is exceptional, while Fast Fuel recharging means a 5-minute charge gives 3 hours of play. The sound is unsubtle, upfront and pumping, as you would expect from old-school, pre-Apple Beats headphones.View Deal