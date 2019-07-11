The first Amazon Prime Day Beats by Dre deals are here: £100 off Beats Solo 3

Beats by Dr Dre Solo 3 Wireless deal
Amazon Prime Day is just days away, and every other retailer in the cosmos is enthusiastically weeing on Amazon’s chips with sales of their own. Very, for instance has a lot of - ho ho! - ‘Very Big Deals’ on, including this big-discount Beats by Dre deal.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless | £149 | Was £249 | Save £100

The flagship Beats headphones, at least in terms of iconic looks, these over-ears are £100 off today in a fetching ‘Turf Green’ from the Beats Neighbourhood Collection. If you prefer the ‘brick red’ in the main image up top, that is also £100 off. 

Their cool styling, Siri control and comfy, noise-blocking fit make the Solo3 Wireless a great deal at this price. The 40 hours (!) of battery life is exceptional, while Fast Fuel recharging means a 5-minute charge gives 3 hours of play. The sound is unsubtle, upfront and pumping, as you would expect from old-school, pre-Apple Beats headphones.View Deal

