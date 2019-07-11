The first Amazon Prime Day Beats by Dre deals are here: £100 off Beats Solo 3

Amazon Prime Day is just days away, and every other retailer in the cosmos is enthusiastically weeing on Amazon’s chips with sales of their own. Very, for instance has a lot of - ho ho! - ‘Very Big Deals’ on, including this big-discount Beats by Dre deal.
Beats Solo 3 Wireless | £149 | Was £249 | Save £100
The flagship Beats headphones, at least in terms of iconic looks, these over-ears are £100 off today in a fetching ‘Turf Green’ from the Beats Neighbourhood Collection. If you prefer the ‘brick red’ in the main image up top, that is also £100 off.
Their cool styling, Siri control and comfy, noise-blocking fit make the Solo3 Wireless a great deal at this price. The 40 hours (!) of battery life is exceptional, while Fast Fuel recharging means a 5-minute charge gives 3 hours of play. The sound is unsubtle, upfront and pumping, as you would expect from old-school, pre-Apple Beats headphones.View Deal
More sales, deals, cut prices and other ways of saying 'sales'
- Currys Black Tag Summer Event – live now
- eBay UK 15 Days of Deals – live now to July 30
- Very’s Very Big Deals sale – live now
- Lovehoney UK 50% off sale – live now
- Goldsmiths sale – live now
- John Lewis clearance sale – live now
- Le Creuset summer sale – live now
- Go Outdoors sale – live now
- Made.com sale – flash sales live
- AllSaints sale – live now
- Nike sale – live now
- Schuh sale – live now
- Office sale – live now
- Dr Martens sale – live now
- Walmart July sale – July 14 to July 17
- eBay US Crash Sale – July 15
- eBay US July Deals – live now until July 20
- Dell Black Friday in July – live now until July 12
- Newegg FantasTech sale – live now until July 18
- Target Deal Days – July 15 and 16
- Nordstrom Anniversary Sale – July 19 to August 4
- Lovehoney US 50% off sale – live now