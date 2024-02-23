Amazon Prime Video's superhero stunner with 98% on Rotten Tomatoes to return in June

Easily the best Supes-show on TV is coming back this summer

The Boys Season 4 art
(Image credit: Amazon / Future)
Quick Summary

Amazon Prime Video will debut The Boys season 4 on Thursday 13 June 2024.

The regular cast will be joined by several new faces, including Valerie Curry as Firecracker and The Walking Dead's Jeffrey Dean Morgan. 

It's shocking, gory and highly controversial, but fans can't get enough of one of Amazon Prime Video's flagship TV shows.

The Boys has garnered 98% on Rotten Tomatoes (for season 3) and now we're about to get the new chapter – season 4 will premiere on the streaming service on 13 June 2024.

Announced on the show's official X channel, the new season will likely kick off with the opener plus the next two episodes released on the same day. Subsequent episodes will then be available each Thursday until the series finale on 18 July.

There will be eight episodes in total and many of the show regulars will be back. Karl Urban reprises his lead role as Billy Butcher, of course, with Antony Starr set to once again steal the show as The Homelander.

But they'll be joined this time by some new faces too, including Valorie Curry who has superhero experience thanks to her appearance in The Tick – she plays Firecracker – and Jeffrey Dean Morgan of The Walking Dead and Watchmen fame comes on board, too.

Even from the teaser trailer [above] it is clear that you should expect a whole load of new, shocking action, plus plenty of blood and guts. The Homelander will seemingly continue to become further unhinged and that's bad news for non-Supes.

If you haven't watched any of the previous series yet, we thoroughly recommend you do so... you won't have a clue what's going on otherwise.

We also suggest you catch up on spin-off show Gen V, which is also available on Amazon Prime Video. The Boys season 4 will also reportedly reference the goings-on at the end of that show, too.

