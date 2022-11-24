The best smartphone deals with 30% off or more for Black Friday

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Buying a smartphone outright means no monthly payments, no long contracts and ultimately a cheaper device in the long run - those who can definitely should.

If you’re about to start your hunt for a new phone then there’s no better time to buy than literally right now because you could pick up one of the best Black Friday deals and save some serious cash on your next handset.

Whether you’re after a flagship with lots of wow factor or an affordable but reliable workhorse, there’s bound to be a Black Friday sales bargain out there for you.

I’ve been trawling through the web to find deals on smartphones with 30% off or more, and I’ve handpicked only the best phones that have been rated highly by us here at T3, scoring 4 out of 5 stars or more when we got our hands on them.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6 Pro: was £849 now £549 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now the cheapest it has ever been, Google's 2021 flagship has had its price slashed by 35% at Amazon. Expect a slick design, a stunning 6.7-inch QHD+ display and a really advanced camera system.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus Nord 2 8GB RAM 128GB: was £399 now £262 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

With 36% off its original price, the OnePlus Nord 2 is the cheapest it has ever been on Amazon right now. This phone is incredible value for money with a large 6.43-inch AMOLED display, speedy 65W charging and an excellent everyday camera system.

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 1 III: was £1199 now £699 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Thanks to a huge 42% discount, there's never been a better time to buy the Sony Xperia 1 III than there is right now. It was the tech giant's flagship phone from 2021. If you're a photography enthusiast, in particular, then it'll be an excellent choice.

(opens in new tab) Google Pixel 6: was £599 now £399 at Currys (opens in new tab)

The Google Pixel 6 in the Kinda Coral colourway is on offer for a third less than it was at launch. While this handset may be about a year old, it is still more than relevant with a fantastic camera system and loads of extra smarts like the Google Assistant and the Magic Eraser.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus 9 Pro: was £829 now £479 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

You can pick up the OnePlus 9 Pro for the cheapest it has ever been right now. This T3 5-star rated phone may have been pushed out of the limelight by the new generation but it still has a huge 6.7inch screen and a seriously sophisticated camera system. It's powerful, slick and beautiful.

(opens in new tab) Oppo Find X5 Pro: was £1049 now £739 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Oppo Find X5 Pro has had a huge 30% price drop for Black Friday. Oppo's flagship phone for 2022 is the cheapest it has ever been. You get 5G support, a triple camera system and a 6.7-inch screen.

(opens in new tab) Sony Xperia 5 III: was £839.36 now £599 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Sony's compact line of smartphones packs flagship-level specs in a slimmer, smaller body. The third generation isn't the latest model but it's still a solid piece of kit, and it's never been cheaper than it is right now at Amazon.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G: was £1599 now £989 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Samsung's phablet-style folding phone from 2021 has hit its cheapest-ever price, that's over £600 off. The 7.6-inch screen inside is perfect for getting work done on the go and you can use it with an S Pen as well.

(opens in new tab) Oppo Find X5: was £749 , now £459.36 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Get 40% off the Oppo Find X5 at Amazon during the Black Friday sales. This top-quality handset has a bright 6.55-inch 120Hz display, fast performance and even faster charging but you won't have to spend an eye-watering amount of money.

(opens in new tab) OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite: was £279 now £184 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save 34% on this affordable OnePlus smartphone with a 6.59-inch screen and a solid 3-lens rear camera system. You even get a protective case included in the box.