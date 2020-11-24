The best iPad Pro 12.9-inch Black Friday deals

The very strange year that we've been having is nearly at an end which means one thing: Black Friday deals have finally arrived, bringing discounts on everything you could possibly want. Not one to miss out, Apple has got in on the action with deals on the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.
As the name suggests, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro is a bit of a beast, offering a touchscreen that is likely as big – if not bigger – than your current laptop. The extra screen real estate is put to good use, letting you do most of the things you would do on your laptop or desktop, but in a much sleeker and friendlier way.
With iPadOS, Apple has completely rethought how the iPad works, offering home screen widgets, split-view apps for multitasking, a permanent app dock like macOS, and loads more besides. If your job consists of emails, video calls, surfing, writing, or photo editing, then it's worth considering the bigger iPad Pro.
Let's jump into the deals...
Want something a bit smaller? We've found the best 11-inch iPad Pro deals, too. Slightly smaller than the 12.9-inch model, this version still packs lighting fast hardware and a super slick slate experience, making it a great choice today.
