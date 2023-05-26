The best gaming earbuds for PS5? Sony just revealed a game-changer

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Sony's PlayStation Showcase 2023 was a bumper issue – we've rounded up the five biggest reveals from the gaming extravaganza – and during the event Sony dropped an unexpected surprise that's sure to please those looking for the best gaming earbuds for their PS5.

As the image up top surely gives away, Sony revealed PlayStation Earbuds are coming in the near future – I'm going to assume within 2023, although no official date or price tag has yet been set – to bring in-ear audio goodness to PlayStation 5 fans.

(Image credit: Sony PlayStation)

If I were shopping for the best true wireless earbuds, but specifically for gaming, then as a PS5 owner and avid user, I must say the Sony options look really appealing. There are a few things about them which make them stand out from the crowd in particular.

One, and it's perhaps the most obvious, is that these are Sony PlayStation branded and so look the part; the perfect match for your PS console. I'm already a fan of the PlayStation Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, but if you don't want over-ears then the in-ear PlayStation Earbuds option will now become a viable alternative.

Two, as revealed by PlayStation CEO, Jim Ryan, who was on stage at the event to boast about the Earbuds' features, is that these in-ears will feature new wireless tech for lossless audio. That's a major boon.

Although nobody yet knows just how good the PlayStation Earbuds will sound, let's not forget that Sony already makes some of the best noise-cancelling earbuds on the market: the Sony WF-1000XM4 are exceptional in their field and, clearly, the Japanese electronics maker has the know-how to share with the PlayStation arm.

For now, though, that's as much as we know. But it looks as though Sony has got a game-changer on its hands for those PS5 owners who are looking for the best true wireless earbuds for gaming. Here's hoping that they'll work with PlayStation VR2, too, and hopefully provide Sony's 360 Reality Audio for added immersion.