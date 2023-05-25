PlayStation Showcase 2023 recap: the 5 biggest reveals from Sony's gaming extravaganza

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Well that PlayStation showcase sure was something. In the space of an hour, Sony somehow managed to reveal a host of new games, some new hardware and still have time to show us ten minutes of Gameplay from the upcoming Spider-Man 2.

If you missed it, don't worry. This is the skinny on what got gamers around the world most excited.

1. Project Q

(Image credit: Sony PlayStation)

Sony has some serious handheld heritage, but this looks to be something a little bit different. With an 8-inch HD screen and fully featured Dualsense controls, the Project Q handheld almost resembles a Nintendo Switch or Backbone controller.

This isn't designed as a standalone console however, it can't play games on its own. Project Q is designed to stream games from a local PS5 console using Remote Play. This could be great for households, where one person wants to watch TV and the other wants to play, and could redefine local multiplayer. The name might change but we're looking forward to getting hands-on, the showcase promised it will release "later this year."

2. PlayStation Earbuds

(Image credit: Sony PlayStation)

While rumours around Project Q were rife before the showcase, this was a reveal no one was expecting. Sony showed us footage of a pair of still unnamed wireless earbuds with PlayStation branding.

These buds will be able to simultaneously connect to your PlayStation or PC and phone and have been promised to "deliver lossless audio with low latency". They come in a Nothing Ear (stick) style tube and could be a tempting alternative to Apple AirPods. If they also function effectively as a headset, they might be essential for PS5 owners.

3. Spider-Man 2

(Image credit: PlayStation/Insomniac Games)

This was the headline game of the night and we were treated to a lengthy gameplay trailer of both Miles Morales and Peter Parker slinging webs. Interestingly Peter's powers featured a Venom-style symbiote and he had a reckless attitude to match. Miles has a more traditional Spiderman set of powers but we did also see plenty of the Bio-electricity he learned to harness in his own game.

The graphics throughout looked immaculate, particularly one section with Miles taking out enemies on Jetskis. This latest instalment will be PS5 only and it's clear to see last gen couldn't handle it.

Insomniac confirmed it won't have co-op but getting to play as both Spidermen in one game is very exciting. Check out the gameplay below.

4. Marathon

(Image credit: Bungie/PlayStation)

Not the chocolate bar, but Bungie's first new project in ten years. When the creators of Destiny and Halo reveal a new shooter, it makes people sit up and listen. Marathon was a 1994 project for Bungie but this is more of a spiritual rather than a direct successor.



It's early days but the trailer revealed a striking art style for what it describes as a "sci-fi PvP extraction shooter" where "cybernetic mercenaries known as Runners, exploring a lost colony on the planet of Tau Ceti IV in search of riches, fame, and infamy."

Forget about single-player campaigns, this is a multiplayer experience that sounds similar to the likes of Escape From Tarkov.

5. Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater

(Image credit: Konami/PlayStation)

Arriving out of nowhere, like Snake himself, comes a remake of the iconic third game in the Metal Gear Solid series. Metal Gear Solid: Snake Eater has gamers of a certain age beside themselves with excitement.

A prequel to the entire Metal Gear Series, the story follows Naked Snake as he crawls through a1960s Soviet Jungle on a mission that's personal. Originally released in 2004, it is widely considered to be one of the best games of all time.

As well as this remake, the showcase confirmed the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection which will port the first three MGS titles to today's consoles. These won't be remakes but it will still be great for a new audience to discover gaming history for the first time. Just don't watch the trailer if you're scared of bugs.