The best Apple Watch Series 5 Black Friday deals of the day

Apple has been making smartwatches for a while now and they just keep getting better and better, easily beating the competition in every way, and the Apple Watch Series 5 is no exception. Plus, you can get some sweet Black Friday deals right now.

If you're locked into Apple's universe already and want a smartwatch then you basically have one choice and luckily it's a good one. It's true that third-party smartwatches work with iPhone but if you want access to all of Apple's ecosystem – iMessage, Apple Pay, Maps, syncing between iPhone-Mac-Watch – then the Apple Watch is your only, and best, bet.

The upside of this lock-in is that the Apple Watch just works: messaging is seamless, paying for things works fantastically well, unlocking a Mac without having to enter a password or even touch your laptop is amazing, fitness stuff is exceptional, and the list goes on. There isn't much the Watch can't do and the Series 5 is one of the best.

With Black Friday now officially upon on, you can bag yourself an Apple Watch Series 5 with some serious money off if you hurry.

