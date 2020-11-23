The best Adidas Black Friday deals available now: running shoes, workout gear sportswear and more

Getting new Adidas trainers shouldn't be expensive and with these Adidas Black Friday deals, you can really get your hands on a bargain. Some of the best Adidas running shoes are on offer, including models from the Adidas Ultraboost series, but there are also some savings to be made on Adidas Superstar trainers, Adidas hoodies and more.

Adidas has been producing some of the best running shoes in recent history as well as being a strong player in the fashion industry with its 'Originals' series. The Adidas Adizero Adios Pro running shoes broke the women-only half marathon record, basically straight after they were released. Also, the Ultraboost series long have been a fashion and athlete favourite too.

The best Adidas Black Friday deals so far

These are a selection of our favourite products currently in Adidas's sale.

It's worth noting that many of these are limited stock, so once they're gone, they're gone. Some of these deals may have run out since publishing.

Best Adidas Black Friday deals (US)

Adidas X9000L4 | Was $150 | Now $105 | Save $45 at Adidas

The X9000L4 is a 'high-tech' running shoe from Adidas. This regular trainer features a lightweight mesh upper and Boost midsole for added responsiveness. A size 9 shoe weighs 14 ounces and has a midsole drop of 10 mm (heel 24 mm / forefoot 14 mm). Great for running training and jogging alike.View Deal

Adidas X90004D | Was $200 | Now $160 | Save $40 at Adidas

Very similar to the model above but this version features the Adidas 4D outsole that is a 3D-printed lattice structure. Despite it being one material all the way through the midsole, it provides similar running metrics than a compound sole but without glueing and having to use different materials. Adidas Primeknit textile upper provides snug fit on the top of the shoes.View Deal

Adidas Big Badge of Sport Full-zip Hoodie | Was $70 | Now $49 | Save $21 at Adidas

This loose fit hoodie comes with full-zip closure at the front plus a drawcord-adjustable hood. Zip kangaroo pockets will hide your hands when they are cold. Big Adidas 'Badge of Sport' on the back: so people behind you know the brand you're wearing.View Deal

Best Adidas Black Friday deals (UK)

Adidas Ultraboost DNA | Was £139.95 | Now £111.96 | Save £27.99 at Adidas

These regular fit running shoes can be used as an everyday trainer or dedicated running shoes. Adidas Primeknit textile upper fits like a glove and the Boost midsole is not only comfortable but also responsive. Continental rubber outsole provides traction on both dry and wet surfaces, as well as being more durable.View Deal

Adidas Ultraboost 20 | Was £160 | Now £112 | Save £48 at Adidas

The Adidas Ultraboost series went through many iterations over the years and truth to be told, the Ultraboost 20 is not the most innovative entry on the long list of Ultraboosts. Nevertheless, the Ultraboost 20 features Primeknit+ textile upper, responsive Boost midsole and the Stretchweb outsole with Continental rubber. A size 8.5 shoe weighs 310 grams and has a midoles drop of 10 mm (heel 22 mm / forefoot 12 mm). And now £48 off!View Deal

Adidas Adicolor Trefoil Hoodie | Was £50 | Now £35 | Save £15 at Adidas

Great for keeping the upper-bod warm after workouts or just to lounge in on the sofa, catching up on Strictly Come Dancing over the weekend. For £35, this Adidas hoodie would make a great Christmas present too.View Deal

