The best 3 Currys Cyber Monday security camera deals

The best security cameras aren’t always cheap, so it’s worth paying attention to Cyber Monday deals on security camera: they can save you a great deal of money, especially if you’re buying multiple cameras. For example, Currys has a Cyber Monday security camera deal that takes over 30% off the ARLO Essential Spotlight security camera. That’s a saving of nearly £40 per camera, so you’re looking at serious savings if you’re going for a multi-camera setup.

The most significant savings we’ve seen on security cameras have been on two main brands: the aforementioned Arlo and the Amazon-owned Blink. Both manufacturers offer a range of different smart security cameras with advanced features including motion detection and remote viewing from your smartphone, and they’re modular so you can add more smart security cameras at a later date.

However, if you think you’re going to need multiple cameras it might be wise to get them while there are big discounts: all the best Cyber Monday deals are time-limited and the prices will go back up when the sales event is over.

Let’s take a look at the best three Cyber Monday security camera deals available from Currys.

ARLO Essential Spotlight Full HD Wi-Fi Security Camera | Was £129 | Now £89.99 | Save £39.01 at Currys

With over 30% off this is an excellent deal on ARLO’s Full HD camera. It offers a wide 130º field of view, motion detection, enhanced night vision, remote viewing and full support for Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It’s wireless, weatherproof and lasts for up to six months on a single charge. View Deal

Amazon Blink Outdoor HD Wi-Fi Security Camera | Was £89.99 | Now £57.99 | Save £32 at Currys

If you already have a Blink Outdoor Smart Camera System this is a really good Cyber Monday deal on an additional camera (or multiple cameras): as with the rest of the Outdoor range it’s wire-free and weatherproof with motion detection, 2-way audio and Alexa support. It runs for up to two years on a single set of AA batteries.View Deal

Amazon Blink Mini Full HD 1080p Wi-Fi plug-in security camera | Was £34.99 | Now £24.99 | Save £10 at Currys

This wired security camera was already good value and it’s even better with £10 off. The Blink camera is a plug-in security camera that connects to your home Wi-Fi and which can be controlled via Alexa or your smartphone. It has motion detection, night vision, full HD video and customisable alerts so you’re only notified of important alerts.View Deal

The best security cameras are part of a wider ecosystem that includes indoor and outdoor monitoring, sensors, smart doorbells and other smart devices. Many such cameras connect directly to your home or office Wi-Fi, but some have their own smart bulb-style hub that plugs into your router and keeps your security networks separate from the rest of your network activity.

Most smart home security camera systems are modular, so if you start off with one or two cameras just now you can easily add more at a later date. That’s similar to smart bulbs too: typically you just plug in and/or switch on your new cameras and then open the smart security app on your phone to add them.

The main benefit to smart home cameras is their notifications: they can contact you on your phone or tablet if there’s anything to be concerned about, and they can record and stream high-quality video so you can see what’s going on. You’ll often find that recording, archiving and clip sharing requires a subscription but the standard features such as notifications and streaming are usually free.

Cyber Monday sales around the web