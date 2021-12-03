The ASUS Chromebook Flip Laptop is half price in Amazon’s Christmas sale

The Amazon last minute Christmas deals have been live for a few days and their top discounts on offer have been on laptops. Whether you’re looking for a touchscreen or 2-in-1 laptop, you can get the best of both worlds with the Asus Touchscreen Chromebook Flip laptop.

Asus is one of the best laptop manufacturers on the market today. If you’re a student, gamer or office worker, Asus has many different laptops available for both work and play, including Vivobooks, Zenbooks and Chromebooks.

The Asus Touchscreen Chromebook Flip Laptop has incredible functionality and features, plus it’s half price in the Amazon Christmas sale. To shop the deal or to browse the full sale at Amazon, explore the links above. Alternatively, you can find out more about the Asus Touchscreen Chromebook Flip Laptop below.

Save £170 on the Asus Touchscreen Chromebook Flip 11.6” laptop at Amazon. This versatile laptop can easily transform from a laptop to a tablet and back again, so you can surf the web, doodle and watch movies seamlessly. The perfect gift for someone headed off to university.

Why you should buy the ASUS Chromebook Flip laptop

Ever wanted a laptop and a tablet in one? The Asus Touchscreen Chromebook Flip laptop gives you both with its intuitive 11.6” touchscreen, keyboard and built-in stylus. It has a 360-degree hinge so you can use it in it’s laptop form, tablet or tent mode, for work, designing and movie viewing.

The Asus Touchscreen Chromebook Flip runs on an Intel Celeron Processor and has 32GB of storage, ideal for pictures, videos, documents and more. This laptop also has a world-facing camera so you can easily use it to make social or work video and voice calls.

With its long-lasting battery life, small size and lightweight design, the Asus Touchscreen Chromebook Flip laptop is the perfect laptop to take with you everywhere you go. At just £169.99, you’re getting an incredibly powerful laptop at half its original price.