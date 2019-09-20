The Apple Watch Series 4 is now at it's lowest price EVER

If you're not equipped with an Apple Watch Series 4, there's never been a better time to snag one of the hugely-popular smartwatches. After the recent announcement of the new Series 5, the (very similar) Series 4 is now at its lowest price ever.

A current, outstanding deal from Amazon sees the Apple Watch Series 4 reduced to just £339 – that's a £60 price cut from its original price.

Need help deciding which model to buy? These are the best Apple Watches

These are the best deals on other Apple Watch models

The deal is for a brand new, box-fresh Apple Watch Series 4, complete with Space Black Aluminium Case with Black Sport Loop or Black Sport Band.

The model in question is the GPS-only 40mm Watch. It's the cheapest we've ever seen this model new, so this deal is not be missed.

The Apple Watch features a sleek redesign of the Series 3, with larger screen, and improved health tracking. It really is the best smartwatch money can buy.

The Apple Watch Series 5 adds an always-on display and a compass, which are certainly upgrades you won't miss if you're trying to save money.

Check out the deal below:

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS-only 40mm | was £399 | now £339 | save £60

Save £60 on a brand new Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon, it's not the latest smartwatch from Apple, but it is the first time it has been discounted this much, so this deal is not to be missed. The model in question features GPS-only which means you don't have to pay for extra data. It's the smaller of the two models, with a black aluminium case and black sport loop.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS-only 44mm | was £429 | now £369 | save £60

Save £60 on a brand new Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon, it's not the latest smartwatch from Apple, but it is the first time it has been discounted this much, so this deal is not to be missed. The model in question features GPS-only which means you don't have to pay for extra data. It's the larger of the two models, with a black aluminium case and black sport loop.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS-only 40mm | was £399 | now £339 | save £60

Save £60 on a brand new Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon, it's not the latest smartwatch from Apple, but it is the first time it has been discounted this much, so this deal is not to be missed. The model in question features GPS-only which means you don't have to pay for extra data. It's the smaller of the two models, with a silver aluminium case and white sport band.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS-only 44mm | was £429 | now £369 | save £60

Save £60 on a brand new Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon, it's not the latest smartwatch from Apple, but it is the first time it has been discounted this much, so this deal is not to be missed. The model in question features GPS-only which means you don't have to pay for extra data. It's the larger of the two models, with a silver aluminium case and white sport band.View Deal

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS-only 44mm | was £429 | now £369 | save £60

Save £60 on a brand new Apple Watch Series 4 at Amazon, it's not the latest smartwatch from Apple, but it is the first time it has been discounted this much, so this deal is not to be missed. The model in question features GPS-only which means you don't have to pay for extra data. It's the larger of the two models, with a rose gold aluminium case and peach sport band.View Deal

Liked this?