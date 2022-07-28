The 5-star Nextbase 522GW is just £219 in this dash cam bundle deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The summer holidays are here, and whether you’re planning a holiday abroad or a staycation, chances are you’ll be travelling in some way shape or form. If you’re hitting the road with your family this summer, you might want to consider investing in a dash cam to capture every detail while you’re driving and to keep yourself and your family safe on the road.

Lucky for you, the Nextbase 522GW Front & Rear Dash Cam Bundle is currently on sale at Halfords, helping shoppers save £50 on this premium safety-conscious bundle package.

Originally priced at £269, the Nextbase 522GW Front & Rear Dash Cam Bundle is now just £219 at Halfords. The bundle includes the Nextbase 522GW dash cam, wired rear window camera, a 32GB U3 microSD card and a carry case, for the ultimate driving set-up.

At T3, we’ve tried and tested many dash cams and found the Nextbase 522GW to be one of the best dash cams (opens in new tab) on the market today. We also gave it 5 stars in our Nextbase 522GW review (opens in new tab) and commented that “when it comes to finding the perfect dash cam, the Nextbase 522GW is just about it. It’s class-leading in a number of categories, from video quality and smartphone connectivity, to safety features.”

If you’re planning on a road trip or car journey this summer, the Nextbase 522GW Front & Rear Dash Cam Bundle is the perfect addition to your car. To view this money-saving dash cam bundle at Halfords, click the link above or keep reading for more dash cam deals.

Save £50 on the Nextbase 522GW Front & Rear Dash Cam Bundle at Halfords. This dash cam offers an incredible performance, outstanding image quality and comes with Alexa built-in for easy voice control. For extra safety, the Nextbase 522GW has an Emergency SOS feature that alerts emergency services to your vehicle’s location should a collision occur. It mounts easily to your car without the need for professional installation but if you want extra help, you can book this service at Halfords.

If you’re interested in the popular Nextbase 522GW but don’t feel you need the full bundle, you can buy the Nextbase 522GW on its own for just £149 at select retailers, like Amazon. See more details on this deal below or search through our deals widget for more low prices on dash cams.

The Nextbase 522GW doesn’t require any professional installation but if you’re new to dash cams, setting it up can be a little tricky. That’s why we’ve put together this guide to fitting a dash cam (opens in new tab) to help you stay road safe and connected.