The 3 biggest movies coming to Amazon Prime Video in March

Amazon Prime Video may now have ads for those on its basic tier subscription but there are still plenty of reasons to subscribe. It has a wealth of favourites both new and old as well as some top-tier originals like Upload and The Boys. But what does March have in store for us?

After February finally saw Saltburn's reign as the no.1 movie ended, it's time to embrace change with the biggest movies coming to Amazon Prime Video this March.

1. Roadhouse

Not the throat-ripping Patrick Swayze original but a brand new take on the story with Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead role.

The Donnie Darko actor plays Elwood Dalton, a former UFC fighter turned bouncer who's down on his luck and sleeping in his car. Taking a new job in the Florida Quays at the titular roadhouse, he soon finds his experience coming in handy as he gets caught up in a conflict bigger than he imagined.

I'll admit I was sceptical about this one (especially as Connor McGregor is in it) but the trailer looks like a promising action comedy with an 80s vibe. Check it out on March 21st.

2. Ricky Stanicky

Speaking of fighters turned actors, John Cena stars in this Amazon Original comedy coming to Prime on the 7th of March.

Ricky Stanicky has reportedly been in the pipeline since 2010 with Joaquin Phoenix and Jim Carrey both previously said to be on board, but the version we're getting sounds promising too.

Zac Efron leads a group of friends who since childhood have blamed everything thing on the fictional Ricky Stanicky, but when their partners demand to meet him, they hire an actor to embody the far-fetched persona of Ricky (Cena).

It sounds like a silly screwball comedy to me. Don't expect the most intellectual fare, but I'm hoping for a good time on March 7th.

3. Mamma Mia!

My my! How can you resist this all-singing all-dancing ABBA musical? Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried lead an ensemble cast in what is a joyous slice of escapism for the Winter months.

Set on a sunny Greek Island in the build-up to her wedding, Sophie (Seyfried) invites three men who could be her father to the ceremony, determined to figure out once and for all - with or without her mother's (Streep) permission - who her real dad is.

Of course, the real stars are the songs, don't expect hard-hitting drama, but some of the catchiest pop ditties of all time instead. Both Mamma Mia! and the sequel Mamma Mia! Here we go Again! land on the 1st of March.