Tesla Cybertruck will finally start to ship next month

It's a great time to be getting into electric vehicles right now. Innovation is rampant across the industry, with the best EVs on the market offering substantially more technology and features than previous generations.

But let's be frank – Tesla is a brand which is still the cream of the crop for most EV enthusiasts. And one model has won fans more than any other – the Tesla Cybertruck.

That model has had a fairly colourful history, with numerous delays pushing the vehicle further and further back. That's not ideal anyway, but according to the brand, over 1 million users have already reserved a truck.

But now, we know exactly when users can start to expect them, with deliveries slated to start on the 30th of November 2023. That was confirmed on Twitter, along with other details from the Tesla earnings call.

So, are there about to be a million angular EVs hitting the streets? Er, no. See, in the same earnings call, Musk outlined the the production targets which the brand were aiming for. That totals around 250,000 units per year, but not until after 2024. There is no mention of production targets for the coming year.

Still, that poses an interesting conundrum for Tesla. Assuming every person who has reserved one still wants to purchase – there's no guarantee that the original $39,900 pricing from 2019 will still be on offer – we'd be waiting until 2028 before free stock was available.

That price poses another potential issue for the Cybertruck. Since 2019, other manufacturers have hit the market with electric pickup trucks, like the Ford F-150 Lightning. That model starts from $49,995, which makes the original price for the Tesla seem incredibly good value.

Whether or not they'll be able to maintain that is another matter. The world is a very different place in 2023, having gone through some particularly turbulent times, and it would be a significant decision to offer the model at pre-crisis pricing.

Whatever happens, we'll be sure to keep abreast of the details as the time draws nearer. And, of course, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for those angular EVs as they start whirring down the street.