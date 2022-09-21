Ted Lasso FIFA 23 trailer makes me believe in the beautiful game

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Ted Lasso is coming to FIFA! Now there's a sentence I thought I'd never write. EA and Warner Bros. have confirmed that the beloved manager, who is the star of the Apple TV Plus series of the same name, will join the upcoming football video game alongside the full AFC Richmond team.

Played by Jason Sudeikis, Lasso will be available as a selectable manager of AFC Richmond in Career Mode, with fans also able to play as their favourite moustachioed manager for any other team of their choosing. Additionally, players can create their own manager or select a real-world licensed manager to take control of AFC Richmond, or create a player and join the AFC Richmond squad in a league of their choosing.

“It is so f***ing cool to be in FIFA. I’m not sure this is going to help dispel the CGI rumours but f*** it, totally worth it,” said Brett Goldstein, who plays AFC Richmond player Roy Kent. The actor was also accused of being a CGI character (opens in new tab) in an unusual social media rumour.

"I look forward to beating my nephew in a game with me as Roy Kent and him as Jamie Tartt. He’s gonna be furious," he added. Check out the extraordinary trailer below:

"As long-time fans of EA Sports FIFA, having Ted Lasso and the whole AFC Richmond squad incorporated into the newest version of the game is truly a dream come true for myself and the rest of the fellas," said Sudeikis

"Our cast and crew work tremendously hard on this show, and we are flattered that it resonates with so many folks. We look forward to our fans having the opportunity to play with, play as, and even play against their favourite AFC Richmond characters.”

AFC Richmond will be playable as part of the ‘Rest of The World’ league in Kick Off, Online Friendlies and Online Seasons too, with Kent, Jamie Tartt, Sam Obisanya, and Dani Rojas all featuring in the Greyhounds’ squad. AFC Richmond’s iconic home stadium, Nelson Road (which is Crystal Palace's Selhurst Park in real-life), can also be selected as a home ground to play at. I've never believed in FIFA more.

FIFA 23 is scheduled to launch across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One and PC on September 30th, 2022.

