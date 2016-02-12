T3 Tells It: Is this Wi-Fi coffee machine really Smarter than the rest?

Thesmart homeis tipped to be BIG in 2016, but is it all it's cracked up to be? This week Duncan and Spencer take a look at Smart Wi-Fi Coffee Machine, which perfectly exemplifies the current state of the connected home.

You can check out T3's ultimate smart home setup here.

