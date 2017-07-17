T3 Quick Hit: the Hackney Backpack is waterproof baggage at its finest

Many of us use our bikes to make the commute from home to work and back every day, but finding a decent backpack that ticks all the boxes - style, comfort and ample storage - can be struggle.

Well, struggle on no longer, because Brooks England has just the bag for you...

The Hackney Backpack ticks all of the above, providing a solid, 15 litres of space – enough room to keep your laptop, batteries, secret documents and gym kit safe and secure on the journey.

The genuine, vegetable-tanned leather is also treated to be fully waterproof, so ideal for keeping your style on point during watery summer days out.

The laptop compartment is 15-inches long – enough for all but the most chunky computers – while the addition of three wide inner pockets and two outer pockets provides more than enough space for your smartphone, wallet and other valuables.

The Italian-made Hackney Backpack from Brooks England comes in black, grey fleck/black, lime fleck/black, red fleck/black, green fleck/black and is priced at £155.