T3 Quick Hit: Look impeccable this summer with Taylor Morris' sunglasses

Summer's here, and it's time to add some style to your face while you block out those warming yet sadly deadly rays.

British brand Taylor Morris has an excellent suggestion for your facial real estate: the Explorer.

These silver mirrored Aviator-style sunnies from the Explorer Collection area travel essential for those who like to travel in style.

Inspired by the sunglasses worn by diminutive ginger heart throb Robert Redford in the late 60s, Taylor Morris have applied modern craftsmanship techniques and 'our own twist of a silver metal rubber-wrapped brow bar to give a unique identity to a traditional and recognised frame.'

The Explorer includes polarised Oxford Blue lenses, classic brown acetate tips, brushed matte silver metal detailing, titanium nose pads and that black, rubber-wrapped brow bar as standard.

They're among the slickest Aviators we've clapped eyes on in a long time, and we clap eyes on an awful lot of Aviators.

Available now in either a Polarised Dark Brown Lens or a Polarised Gun Metal Lens, the Explorer is now available direct from Taylor Morris for £150.