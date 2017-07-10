T3 Quick Hit: Dive beneath the waves with the PowerRay underwater drone

Sick and tired of flying your drones into the sky? Want to take your trusty robot friend on a new adventure? Well, the new PowerRay takes all the mod cons of modern drone tech (including 4K video and more) and makes it submersible!

Designed with underwater cinematographers and fishing aficionados firmly in mind, the PowerRay enables you to stream video in 1080p, capture footage in glorious 4K UHD, take shots with a 12 megapixel camera (including a handy burst shooting mode at 5fps) and more.

It’s fully waterproof and can operate as deep as 30 metres - add to that a four-hour battery on a single charge and you’ve got yourself a gateway to the world that lies beneath the waves. You can control the PowerRay and its on-board 4K 100-degree wide angle camera direct from your smartphone, so there’s no need to worry about cumbersome extra controllers.

However, if you are in the market for an alternative the PowerRay does work with ZEISS’ VR One Plus headset, enabling you to immerse yourself in the drone’s real-time footage like never before. You can even control your drone with gesture-based navigation!

Finally, for those of you who love a bit fishing, the PowerRay can also be upgraded with a special attachment that enables you to drop fish hooks at distance thanks to the Remote Bait Drop function.

You can order a PowerRay underwater drone today for only €1,599 (£1,399), direct from the official PowerVision store.