T3 Hype: best tech released this week; Motorola Moto G5S, Remington Durablade, Siesta S6 and more

Rather than doing oodles of separate stories on various announcements, we'll filter them to bring you only the stuff that matters most, updating every Friday for your reading pleasure.

This week we have the Motorola Moto G5S, Remington Durablade, Siesta S6 and more.

Motorola Moto G5S

Lenovo owned Motorola has revealed the Moto G5S and Moto G5S Plus this week. This is budget handsets taken to a new level.

A spec boost on each handset offers more for your buck. See just how much at the link.

Remington Durablade

This is the daddy of razors. The Remington Durablade has a blade that, as the name suggests, never needs replacing.

This also features a trimmer and electric shave. Read on to find out more.

Pure Siesta S6

Pure has announced its latest model for the Siesta family in the S6. This is an alarm clock that packs in DAB+, FM and more.

Thanks to Bluetooth you can even use this as a speaker for your phone’s tunes. Check out the details below.