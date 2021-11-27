T3 five-star rated running headphones down to their lowest ever price for Black Friday

Need a new pair of headphones to use for workouts? The Black Friday sales aren't over just yet. You can pick up a pair of the Jabra Elite Active 75t wireless earbuds for less than £90 in one of the best Black Friday deals so far and it's sure to be one of the best Cyber Monday deals as well.

Jabra Elite Active 75t: was £179.99, now £89 at Amazon (save £90) Jabra Elite Active 75t: was £179.99, now £89 at Amazon (save £90)

The Jabra Elite Active 75t has been discounted by 51% at Amazon, so they're down to their best ever price. Waterproof and sweatproof, these will survive intense workouts and even rain. They're secure and comfortable so you can rely on them to stay put while you run too.

Why you should buy the Jabra Elite Active 75t

When T3 tested out the Jabra Elite Active 75t, it's safe to say we were impressed. So impressed that they picked up a coveted five-star rating and took a top spot as some of the best running headphones you can buy.

So what was so good about them? Firstly, these are super comfortable, secure and compact - all of which makes them well suited to workouts and running. You can be sure that you won't lose one mid-jog. And the fact that they're waterproof means you won't need to worry about getting caught in the rain.

It's not just the design that wow-ed us though. In the Jabra Elite Active 75t review, we were 'pleasantly surprised with the audio quality the Elite Active 75t is able to produce, especially for buds of this size and weight.' The bass definitely takes centre stage but that's sure to help you get going and stay motivated.

Another big selling point is the battery life, you get about 7.5 hours of music at a time from the buds which is plenty. The charging case will then give you a total of 24 hours. If you were to get caught short, you'll get an hour of listening time from a quick 15 minute charge as well.