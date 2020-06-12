T3 Awards 2020: Braun Series 9 is the electric shaver of the year

It's been a 'close shave' but at the T3 Awards 2020 Braun has beaten Philips by a 'hair's breadth' to win Best electric shaver! The two ever-warring titans of male grooming will be back to contest this again next year but for now, the brawn of Braun has won out, and subjected Philips' razor to erasure.

The Braun Series 9 uses five cutting elements to remove more stubble with each pass. As a result it's perfectly capable of dealing with up to three days' worth of beard growth, with minimal irritation.

Able to be used wet or dry, the Series 9 is good for an hour of shaving from about an hour of charging, so it's always hot to trot. Cleaning can be done either in Braun's cleaning station, on selected models, or by simply running it under the tap.

Beards are more popular than they used to be – in fact even Gillette now has a beard care range – and men shave much less often, so it's good to know that Braun's flagship shaver can handle longer lengths of stubble.

If you are more of a clean cut fella, the titanium-bladed Series 9 makes a daily shave all but effortless.

Highly Commended: Philips Series 9000 Prestige

(Image credit: Philips)

Cruelly robbed of the title due to Braun's 2020 improvements to the Series 9, the Prestige is nonetheless still the best electric shaver you can buy. It's just the premium you pay for it leaves the Braun looking like a massive bargain, as well as a great razor.

However, those with the money – or canny shoppers who find it at a reduced price –are rewarded with a great-looking, wireless-charging, smooth-shaving monster of a shaver. The handsome Qi pad it comes with can even be used to recharge your phone and other compatible tech, when the Prestige isn't resting its head there.

