T3 Awards 2016: Who's nominated for Phone of the Year?

It seems making a successful phone is harder work than ever, with Apple dominating the premium end of the spectrum and new Chinese manufacturers catering for the more budget end. Profits may not have been in abundance, but what the last 12 months have shown is that a phone's design needs to stand out from the crowd - you only need to look at the LG G5 to see that.

The Phone of the Year is always a controversial category. That scream you can hear is a thousand fanboys arguing over the following device choices. But here's our list and you have the super power to make sure your vote is heard!

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's T3 Awards 2016 powered by EE

Google Nexus 6P

Built by Huawei, this is an awesome, hulking slab of purest Marshmallow Android so tasty, it's almost edible. Though it would be bad for your teeth.

Read our Google Nexus 6P review

Apple iPhone 6S

The best iPhone for years is the perfect platform for Apple Music, Apple Pay and Apple Everything else. Still got a headphone socket, too.

Read our Apple iPhone 6S review

Sony Xperia Z5 Premium

Sony poured all its audiovisual know-how into this highly-rated phone, which was the first in the world with a 4K screen.

Read our Sony Xperia Z5 Premium review

HTC 10

The familiar HTC mix of smart design, great audio, super-fast charging and smooth-running, cleverly tweaked Android.

Read our HTC 10 review

Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge

A no-expense-spared, ultra-lavish, cutting smartphone from Samsung. Its predecessor won last year, will this repeat the trick?

Read our Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge review

LG G5

The most innovative of all the phone nominees added a cool, modular accessories system to its blend of fine screen and powerful spec.

Read our LG G5 review