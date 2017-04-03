T3 Agenda: Listen smart with Geneva's Touring S DAB radio, dive deep with the Powerbreather snorkel and more

In the first T3 Agenda of the week, we get smart with Geneva's powerful new Touring S DAB radio, we dive deep with the Powerbreather snorkel and more...

Listen smart as Geneva's Touring S DAB radio finally arrives in the UK

After many months of waiting, Geneva's brilliant Touring S DAB radio is finally coming to UK stores and audio retailers this month. Yes, the lightweight, portable FM/DAB+ and Bluetooth package is almost in sight.

With up to 20 hours of audio playback, the Touring S is ideal for the home office, garden, bathroom and wherever your travels take you. When not enjoying hundreds of FM/DAB+ radio stations in digital quality, owners can connect smartphones and more via Bluetooth or directly with a 3.5mm jack to enjoy legacy music from older MP3 players.

The Touring S' broadband neodymium speaker drivers provide an exceptionally wide frequency range and low distortion, delivering rich and powerful sound that shines when listening to vocals.

Excited? We certainly are. The Geneva Touring S is due to go on sale in the UK this month with a price tag of £170. You can pre-order one today in red, black, white or cognac from Amazon.

Dive deep with the Powerbreather - the snorkel of the future

Do you like snorkeling, whether it be in the pool or out in the big blue? Are you sick of that same old snorkel design? Then the Powerbreather from Ameo could be just the upgrade you've been looking for.

So what makes the Powerbreather so different? For a start, breathing through the device is a lot healthier for you - inhaled air won't get mixed up with stale, exhaled. air. This stale air is dispersed under water, not back up the air intake tubes so you won't be breathing in partially contaminated air.

Its unique design also means you don't have to turn your head each time to breath - you can simply retain your natural head movement while swimming and keep on breathing underwater. And there's no front-line obstruction either, so you can focus on the water in front of you.

It also comes with switchable speed vents, including a special Wave model for use with choppier waters.

You can order an Ameo Powerbreather today from powerbreather.co.uk. Prices start from £70.

Marvel confirms Insomniac's PS4-exclusive Spider-Man will swing into action in 2017

Marvel is making plenty of big moves to unseat DC's hold on the superhero gaming throne - it only just signed a huge partnership deal with Square Enix to bring the Marvel universe to consoles - and one of its many in-development projects will be arriving before the year is out - Insomniac Games' as-yet-untitled Spider-Man game.

The Ratchet & Clank/Sunset Overdrive developer was brought in to reboot the web slinger on PS4 (the game is a Sony exclusive to PS4 and PS4 Pro) following the four games produced by Canadian studio Beenox, and it looks like we'll be getting the new Spidey sooner than we thought.

According to Ryan Penagos, vice president & executive editor of Marvel Digital Media, the game (which was only announced at E3 2016) will be arriving before the year is out alongside the multiplatform fighter, Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite.