Surprise Glastonbury announcement will please thousands of fans

No, it's not a new headline act for the Pyramid, it's a new tech upgrade for festival goers

A man checks his mobile phone as revelers dance to music in the 'Silver Hayes' area at the Glastonbury Festival
Glastonbury Festival 2023 will take place from 21 to 25 June this year and there's been a surprise headline announcement. By which I mean partnership announcement, not a secret act for headlining the Pyramid stage.

From 2023 Vodafone will supply its award-winning network to the festival site, promising more network capacity to Worthy Farm than ever before. Which is much needed, seeing as in 2022 some 182 Terabytes of data was munched through by festival goers. Yup, 182TB!

The new multi-year Vodafone partnership replaces the former connectivity partner, EE, and gives thousands of fans some additional hope of securing a ticket to the sold-out festival, too, thanks to Vodafone's VeryMe Rewards programme, available via the MyVodafone app. So if you're a Vodafone customer that's certainly something to check out.

In addition to the promise of best-yet site coverage, Vodafone will also be providing Glastonbury Festival 2023 attendees with free charging, so you can always keep your best phone topped up with enough juice to keep in contact with all your friends, whether they're also at the festival with you or staying at home (and keeping dry, inevitably!).

Furthermore there will be a new Official Glastonbury Festival app, which is said to introduce a host of new features – although Vodafone is yet to specify exactly what those will be. Still, if you're going to be heading to the festival then that's a must-download, whether you're using the best iPhone or have the best Android phone in your pocket. 

All this talk of Glastonbury is making me want to crack out the Wellies and warm cider already. Not that I have a ticket (thanks for messing that one up Seetickets), but I guess I'll nudge a friend on Vodafone to try their luck on the VeryMe Rewards wheel of fortune and cross my fingers...

