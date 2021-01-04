Surfshark's huge VPN deal ends tomorrow – grab it while you can

As the new year rolls in, all the best bargains are gradually fading – and the best VPN deals are no exception. However, there's still time to catch one of the best-value bargains of the season.

Surfshark – our top-rated cheap VPN – is excellent value at full price, but until January 5, you can bag three FREE months on a two-year plan. That drops the effective monthly price to just £1.62/$2.21 a month, which is, frankly, unbelievable value.

Seeing as this deal ends tomorrow, if you've been pondering whether or not to give Surfshark a go, now's the time to pull the trigger and make the most of getting three months free. And, if it doesn't meet your expectations, you'll have a whole 30 days to claim your money back, risk free.

THE BEST VPN DEAL ENDS TOMORROW Surfshark – three months free with any 24-month plan

While Surfshark is usually a great value option, this deal offers incredible savings – it's not often you'll get prices as low as £1.62/$2.21 a month for a truly premium VPN. So, if you're on the lookout for a top tier VPN for a knock-down price, this is perfect. Plus, you'll get a 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test the service before you commit. Offer ends: January 5View Deal

What's so great about Surfshark?

While it's known as a budget option, Surfshark gives premium rivals such as ExpressVPN and NordVPN a real run for their money.

With excellent streaming performance you'll be able to watch overseas Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime, and you'll also get access to geo-restricted sites like BBC iPlayer.

On top of that, Surfshark has a wide range of top security features like Double Hop (which routes you through two consecutive servers), a kill switch, split tunnelling, and a range of protocols so you can tailor your experience.

While it's not quite as fully featured as our #1 VPN, at $6.67 a month ExpressVPN is considerably more expensive. So, if you want a bargain VPN which can pretty much do it all, Surfshark is well worth considering.