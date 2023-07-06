Struggling to sleep? Have a look at these quiet-approved fans and air purifiers

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It's official - summertime is here. The weather is heating up and so is the hay fever inducing pollen count. You’ve more than likely already had to dig out your fan or air purifier from the cupboard and set it up. It’s Keeping Cool Month at T3 this month, and we’re very much enjoying discussing all of the different options out there.

In the heat, a lot of us become dependent on having a fan or air purifier with us in the bedroom. Whether it keeps you cool whilst sleeping or helps you breathe clearer, it can be difficult to sleep without one. However, the noise that these appliances omit can often be more disturbing than they are helpful. If you struggle with the noise of fans and air purifiers but still need them in order to rest, you’ve come to the right place.

We've spoken to Quiet Mark, an international certification programme that tests hundreds of appliances each year, only certifying a select handful of the quietest products out there. For 2023, they have selected six certified fans and air purifiers that will help you keep cool and breathing easy all summer. And, as they are Quiet Mark certified, you can be assured they are among the quietest currently available on the market.

Quiet Fans

1. MeacoFan 1056P Pedestal Air Circulator

(Image credit: Quiet Mark / MeacoFan 1056P Pedestal Air Circulator)

We were so pleased to see this at the top of Quiet Mark’s list, especially as T3 is a huge fan of the MeacoFan range. We’ve already reviewed the MeacoFan 1056 Air Circulator (it was also in Quiet Mark’s 2021 certified list ) and the 1056P Pedestal is the newer and taller version. It’s different to a normal fan because the air flow moves horizontally and vertically, meaning you receive a comfortable cooling breeze rather than a harsh flow of air right at you.

The pedestal has a variable height adjustment for optimum air flow distribution its ‘sleep mode’ feature decreases the air speed by one level every 30 minutes until the whole thing switches off completely. This helps control noise level too, allowing you to drift off uninterrupted.

2. Duux Globe Fan

(Image credit: Quiet Mark / Duux Globe Fan)

The Duux Globe Fan is another favourite of T3’s, especially due its power and affordable price tag. With a range of 7 metres, 90-degree horizontal and 80-degree vertical oscillation and 3 different speed settings, the Duux Globe covers an impressively large space. With the option of control panel or remote-control use and featuring a 1-6 hr timer, this powerful and energy efficient fan is the perfect companion to your table, desk or counter.

Like the MeacoFan 1056P Pedestal Air Circulator, it also has both horizontal and vertical movement, allowing you to cool the entire room without the noise attached.

3. Philips 2000 Series, 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan & Heater AMF220

(Image credit: Quiet Mark / Philips 2000 Series, 3-in-1 Purifier, Fan & Heater AMF220)

This is a new addition to Quiet Mark’s list, but it’s certainly an impressive one. The Philips 3-in-1 Air Purifier keeps homes healthy and comfy with its extensive list of features and abilities. The HEPA filter purifies the air of viruses, allergens and pollutants, and the 350° rotating fan distributes the clean air across the room - warmed, or as a refreshing breeze. After all of that, you wouldn’t think it could get any better. Well, it’s exceptionally quiet too - cool right?

Quiet Air Purifiers

1. Daikin MC30YB Air Purifier

(Image credit: Quiet Mark / Daikin MC30YB Air Purifier)

The Daikin MC30YB uses electrons to trigger chemical reactions with air borne particles, breaking down allergens such as pollen and fungal allergens and odours, providing better and cleaner air quality. Its powerful air purification is also labelled as ‘whisper quiet’, meaning you can cleanse your home’s air without your sleep being disturbed.

Also, did you know it’s Amazon Prime Day next week? We’ve had a little look and the Daikin MC30YB Air Purifier currently has an early Prime Day deal! See for yourself:

Daikin MC30YB Air Purifier: was £292.98 , now £262.20 (11% off!) Daikin air purifiers can be 'whisper quiet' when you want a good night’s sleep. The ‘Quiet mode’ feature will produce sound pressure levels of 19 dBA, providing you pure air with minimal noise.

2. Coway Airmega 300S Air Purifier

(Image credit: Quiet Mark / Coway Airmega 300S Air Purifier)

The Coway Airmega 300S is a smart air purifier with powerful dual suction that easily covers large rooms, providing protection against possible harmful particles. It’s able to change fan speed and enter sleep mode automatically based on your surrounding environment. Perfect for falling asleep!

The Coway Airmega 300S is also wrapped up in the early Prime Day deals, and currently has an £85 voucher available:

Coway Airmega 300S Air Purifier: was £424.99 , now £329.99 (with the voucher!) The Coway Airmega has five ventilation modes: Smart, Sleep, Low, Medium and High. The noise level is quiet at lower speeds, and the maximum noise it produces at the highest setting is 43.2 dB.

3. Blueair Blue 3210 Air Purifier

(Image credit: Quiet Mark / Blueair Blue 3210 Air Purifier)

We’re huge fans of the Blueair Air Purifier range and have already reviewed the Blueair Blue Pure 411 , Blueair Classic 480i and the Blueair HealthProtect 7470i (a lot - we know!) The Blueair Blue 3210 has HEPASilent™ technology, removing at least 99.97% of airborne particles without making hardly any noise. It has a simple one-touch button that allows you to switch between auto mode, everyday mode and night mode.

Good news! The Blueair Blue 3210 Air Purifier is also in the early Prime Day deals - that’s 3/3!

Blueair Blue 3210 Air Purifier: was £179.00 , now £149.00 (17% off!) Quieter than a whisper at only 18 dB (A) on low fan speed. Perfect for a good night’s sleep



