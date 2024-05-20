Netflix's Squid Game 2 release plans exposed by its main star

Quick Summary Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae has revealed when he expects the new season to hit Netflix. He told attendees at the premiere of The Acolyte that it should arrive in December.

Earlier this year, Netflix shared some details on the return of arguably its most-talked about series of all time – Squid Game. It shared some on set photos and an update on filming and production for season 2. It didn't, however, mention a release date.

Now it seems we have a better idea of when to expect the new season to hit the streaming service. The show's main star, Lee Jung-jae, let it slip in an interview that the new series should premiere at the end of this year.

When appearing on the red carpet for the launch of Disney+'s The Acolyte, in which he also stars, Lee told Business Insider that Squid Game 2 "will be released in December".

No other details were shared and Netflix is yet to comment, but it's looking like this year's holiday season could be a big one for fans of the show.

All we'd heard previously is that it was to release in the second half of 2024, with Netflix's co-CEO Ted Sarandos revealing the window to listeners on an earnings call.

We're also waiting to hear extra details on the second season of Squid Game: The Challenge.

The last information on the reality game show spinoff was that it had started its worldwide casting process, to find new contestants. However, it has also been reported that executive producer Stephen Lambert is waiting to see what happens in Squid Game 2 before production can fully start.

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"It's very early days,” Lambert told Entertainment Weekly last December.

"Also, we need to talk to the Korean team about what they're planning to do for their second scripted season. One of the things that will make it better is just allowing ourselves a deliberate pause and the chance to take in some of that viewer response before we go again."

We'll let you know when we hear more on either show.