Spend £5 to save over £700 on a new Berghaus tent – here's how

With camping season just around the corner, many outdoor enthusiasts, including myself, are thinking about getting some gear for the new year. As careful as we all are, and no matter how durable modern tents, coolboxes and camping mats are, stuff will need to be replaced eventually.

If it's time to replace your family tent, I've got an excellent outdoor deal for you that might not cost you a penny. Well, you will have to pay for the tent, but if you're a Go Outdoors member already, you won't have to pay anything extra to access the rock-bottom prices the outdoor retailer is selling its wares currently.

If you aren't a member yet, all you have to do is get a Go Outdoor membership card for £5 and reap the benefits immediately. One of these benefits is the members-only sales going on right now at the retailer, with 4-person tents selling for as low as £579, down from £1,300 (RRP).

The deals run from today until 22 March 2024, so don't hesitate if you see something that you like.

The tent deal I referenced above is the Berghaus Air 400XL Nightfall Tent offer ( was £1,300 , now £579), a premium four-person tent from the no-frills British brand. Featuring an air inflation system and plenty of space inside, the Nightfall offers darkened bedrooms and an easy set-up.

Also on offer is the Berghaus Adhara 700 Nightfall Tent ( was £800 , now £379), part of Berghaus’ first poled tent family that offers quick and easy pitching, a spacious living space and Nightfall blackout bedrooms.

Want to sleep comfortably in your new tent? Try the Berghaus Air Single Self-Inflating Mat ( was £200 , now £99), which has an innovative self-inflating valve and a 'soft-flocked' finish that prevents sleeping bag slips. Drawstring carry bag included.

Finally, let me draw your attention to this Cadac Carri Chef 2 Gourmet Combo deal ( was £280 , now £179). This clever camping stove has a Piezo ignition (no matches required) and comes complete with several interchangeable cooking surfaces—including a Paella Pan—for a variety of cooking options.

Don't miss out!