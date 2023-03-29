Sony's new full-frame camera is a vlogger's dream

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Today, Sony have unveiled a brand new camera aimed at vloggers and content creators. The ZV-E1 is a more premium model than others in the line, with a 35mm full-frame sensor for extra sensitivity. According to Sony, it's also the world's smallest and lightest full-frame vlogging camera.

What's more, the ZV-E1 allows users to change out different lenses which use Sony's E-mount. That's great for shooting higher quality B-roll and makes the camera more usable in a variety of settings.

Inside, the camera is powered by the BIONZ XR processing engine. The XR has eight times more processing power that the BIONZ X, allowing for faster autofocus, better colour reproduction and higher frame rates. There's also a five-axis optical image stabilisation system keeps things smooth, while Dynamic Active Mode stabilisation allows you to let the camera track the subject and keep them centred in the frame.

As this is being aimed at vloggers and content creators, the ZV-E1 also features fantastic smartphone connectivity. Using Sony's new Creator's Cloud platform, users can quickly upload clips from the camera and identify sections within the recorded footage in 15, 30 and 60 second segments – perfect for use on social media. The Creator's App can also be used to control the camera functions remotely, and transfer images and video onto your smartphone.

It's not just good for recording video either – it's also quite good for the planet. As part of Sony's commitment to becoming a more sustainable company, the windscreen on the camera mic has been crafted from recycled plastic bottles.

Priced from £2,350, the Sony ZV-E1 isn't cheap. In fact, it's around three times more expensive than the Sony ZV-E10 and the Sony ZV-1. But it's also a lot more feature packed than those units, and should offer a high-quality solution for those that need a premium package, without unnecessary additional weight of a standard DSLR or mirrorless camera.