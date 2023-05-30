Sony's huge PlayStation summer sale kicks off this week with big discounts on PS Plus

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you have a PS5 and don't subscribe to PlayStation Plus, Sony may have the deal you're waiting for: its Days of Play sale, which runs from the 2nd to the 12th of June, is slashing 25% off the price of annual plans. And if you do subscribe already, the deal is available to you too. If you're an Essential or Extra subscriber, 25% off an upgrade might be a good excuse to go up a tier.

That's not all Sony's offering. The Days of Play sale usually brings impressive discounts to a lot of games for PS5 and PS4 (and for PC titles too), and this year Sony's also offering money off gaming accessories.

PlayStation PS4 and PS5 accessories: Days of Play deals 2023

In addition to the games, Sony's taking money off a lot of PlayStation merchandise at the PlayStation Gear store. The discount code DAYSOFPLAY23 gets you 20% off selected merch and free shipping on all orders.

If you'd rather have something playable than wearable, Sony's promising discounts of up to 15% on PS5 accessories including the DualSense Charging Station, HD Camera, media remote, the Pulse 3D wireless headset and some PS5 console covers too. If you've been planning to buy a bunch of PlayStation accessories that could save you quite a bit of cash: the Pulse 3D headset is usually £89, covers are £44.99 and the camera is £49.99, so a 15% discount on those is well worth having.

Sony's keeping schtum about which games are going to be included in the promo, but it does say there will be discounts of up to 40% on some titles. Check out the Days of Play website or the PlayStation Store from Friday to see what's on offer.