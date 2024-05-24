Sony's brand new Xperia flagship has over £200 off and free 5-star Sony headphones!

As I get the final touches to Sony's Xperia 1 VI flagship review sorted, I spotted that its pre-order price tag of £1,299 has already been cut by 20% on Amazon. Not only that, this epic deal also means you can claim a pair of Sony's WH-1000XM5 headphones too.

See the Sony Xperia 1 VI deal on Amazon here

So that's £216.5 of savings on the phone itself – which for certain photographers will be the best phone of 2024 – plus a pair of 5-star headphones that you can't buy for less than £279 right now. Which, by my quick maths, is equivalent to almost £500 off. That's a great deal!

Sony Xperia 1 VI: was £1,299, now £1,082.50 plus free Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones at Amazon If you've been as intrigued by the all-new Xperia 1 design and feature set then this epic deal drops the price by 17% and further rewards with great free headphones – which you could even use wired thanks to the 1 VI's 3.5mm headphone jack. It's a great pre-order deal ahead of the 8 June on-sale date!

While I've not reviewed the Xperia 1 myself, a longstanding trusted freelancer has given it the thorough treatment and has found many positives with the new phone – in particular with the zoom and macro cameras.

I'd already written about my excitement around Sony's new Xperia 1 flagship and how it reads like a dreamphone that I've wanted for years. That's because it changes some major features, going more mainstream with its display, while upgrading the camera to Samsung-rivalling levels.

The Xperia 1 VI won't go on sale until 8 June, but with pre-order deals as good as the one highlighted above, it could break into an even wider mainstream audience than even I'd expected.

That WH-1000XM5 headphones addition – which only applies to the first 100 redemptions in the UK – promotion period is limited to 23 June latest, unless stock has gone. The redemption period cannot be any later than 7 July. So, double quick prospective buyers, this one isn't going to hang about!