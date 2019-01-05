Sony Xperia XZ4 beats Samsung Galaxy S10 in raw power test

Sony is expected to reveal its Xperia XZ4 this year at MWC 2019 and it looks like it could shock the world by offering new levels of power that beat even the Samsung Galaxy S10.

While the big story leaking so far about the XZ4 is that long 21:9 notchless display, it looks like the innards will be just as stand-out impressive. According to a new benchmark score on AnTuTu, the Xperia XZ4 is going to be a true powerhouse.

The score, spotted by GizChina, came in at an impressive 395,721. To put that in perspective the leaked Exynos 9820 powered Samsung Galaxy S10 score topped out at 325,076.

The most powerful Android phone out there right now has a score of 309,628 which was set by the Huawei Mate 20 Pro that runs a Kirin 980 CPU. Even the A12 Bionic toting iPhone XS tops out at 358,091.

The new Sony Xperia XZ4 will likely come powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 855 CPU. It is also expected to feature a triple lens rear camera setup and a side button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor.

Expect to hear more on the Sony Xperia XZ4 as the MWC 2019 reveal date or February approaches.