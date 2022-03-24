Sony's 'Perfect for PS5' 4K TV hits lowest EVER price in this mega TV deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With the news that the PS5 is finally getting its long-promised VRR feature, to match the 4K 120Hz support it already has, you might well be wanting a TV that can make the most of all these features. And you probably want it for as low a price as possible, right?

Well this deal on the Sony X90J 55-inch is exactly what you need, and is the cheapest we've ever seen this model. This is Sony's mid-range blockbuster TV from its 2021 range, and has long been one of the best gaming TVs you can get – and you can now buy it for just £700 at Appliances Direct, thanks to an additional 10% off its already reduced price using the code EXTRA10 at checkout.

• Get the Sony 55X90J for £700 with code EXTRA10

In our full Sony X90J review, we said it was an ideal option for "next-gen gamers and videophiles" alike, praising its "excellent colour reproduction", "great upscaling" and new Google TV interface.

So that's all wonderful for movies and movies – but it has extra features that make it even better for gaming. There are two HDMI 2.1 ports, with support for 4K 120Hz games, auto-switching to game mode for responsive gaming, and for the new VRR feature that PS5 will be updated to support. Here's our VRR explained article, if you want to know more about it.

And it has something that almost no other TVs have: Auto HDR Tone Mapping with the PS5. This means that the PS5 adjusts its HDR output to perfectly match what the TV can do, for the best visual fidelity possible.

Sony X90J 55-inch 4K HDR TV | Now £700 at Appliances Direct

This 4K TV is already £621 less than its original price, and you can save an extra 10% with the code EXTRA10. You get Sony's top-tier image processing (which is as good as any super-premium TV), beautiful HDR pictures, a great smart TV interface with every streaming service you could want… and full support for the PS5's next-gen features over HDMI 2.1.

We said that it looks fabulous with HDR, noting "Sony's TVs are well known for offering gorgeously vibrant colours, and the X90J is no exception. Much of this is thanks to its Cognitive Processor XR and the XR Triluminos Pro engine, which is used to sweeten the TV's saturation and hue in a way that's especially pleasing to the human eye."

It's just an excellent TV all round – and we thought that when this model cost hundreds of pounds more. For this price, it's a big and beautiful TV that's future-proofed in a way that's absolutely ideal for PS5 owners.