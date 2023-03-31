Sony PSVR 2 needs price cut to avoid "complete disaster" says analyst

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Little over a month after launch, a new report suggests that Sony's PSVR 2 headset is headed for a price cut to help combat lacklustre early sales.

Speaking to Bloomberg (opens in new tab), global market intelligence firm IDC estimates that Sony will have shipped approximately 270,000 units by the end of March. It was previously claimed by the same outlet that Sony was originally aiming for close to two million units shipped in its first quarter of being on sale, before then reducing (opens in new tab) those projections by half to one million. This new figure suggests that the target will not be met.

"I suspect a price cut on the PSVR 2 will be needed to avoid a complete disaster of their new product," said IDC president of data and analytics Francisco Geronimo. He later added: "Consumers around the world are facing rising costs of living, rising interest rates and increasing layoffs. VR headsets are not top of mind for most consumers under the current economic climate".

T3 has reached out to Sony for comment.

PSVR 2 was released globally on February 22nd at a price point of £529.99 / $549.99 / AU$879.95. While no games were included in the standard package, 37 titles launched on the day – including its flagship game, Horizon: Call of the Mountain , which did receive its own bundle. Its price of entry is higher than the cost of a PS5 console at $499.99 / £479.99 / $749.99 and is needed to run the VR headset, however, many of its competitors require a high-end PC to fulfil the same job.

Sony previously responded to Bloomberg's report regarding PSVR 2 productions numbers (via GamesIndustry.biz (opens in new tab)) saying that it had "not cut" its outlook and was "seeing enthusiasm from PlayStation fans". Sony has yet to comment on the latest Bloomberg report.

The original PSVR launched in October 2016 and surpassed more than five million sales in its first three years. Earlier this month, VGC (opens in new tab) reported that at the Morgan Stanley tech conference, Sony chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki shared his belief that PSVR 2 has a "good chance" of surpassing sales of the first headset.