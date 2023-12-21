Sonos teases new products, maybe the fabled headphones are coming soon

Sonos has posted a brief video teaser for a new "launch" that it claims is generating a "lot of noise".

This has lead some to believe it is about to announce a new product or two, maybe a new version of its much-loved Sonos Sub, or could we finally be about to see the official announcement of the oft-rumoured Sonos headphones?

The teaser has been accompanied by an official webpage (via The Verge), which Sonos has seemingly created to get a grip on the numerous leaks that have appeared over the last few months. It even says, "There's a lot of noise out there about what we'll release next."

It then gives a link to follow the brand on Instagram for official updates.

The Verge also notes that the video used in the new posting features similar (if not the same) graphics as a previous teaser for the Sub Mini released at the end of last year. So it's hard to tell what product the company plans to launch next.

However, as well as its own wireless headphones to compete with the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Apple AirPods Max, the brand is also claimed to be considering a TV streaming box, plus updates to other home cinema speakers it ranges.

That could mean a Sonos Arc 2, which would make us happy as we're big fans of the existing model. And, considering Sonos has recently fixed a years-long issue between the Arc and playback of Dolby Atmos soundtracks on Apple TV and Xbox Series X, it seems the right time for a second-generation soundbar.

Rumours suggest that Sonos could replace some other speakers in a major refresh, too. There's certainly plenty to get excited by when it does want to spill the beans.

Maybe we'll find out more during CES 2024, which starts in the second week of January. T3 will be there in force to bring you all the latest news and first impressions, straight from Las Vegas.