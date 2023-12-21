Sonos teases new products, maybe the fabled headphones are coming soon

Sonos has posted a teaser video on Instagram

Sonos launch teaser
(Image credit: Sonos)
Rik Henderson
By Rik Henderson
published

Sonos has posted a brief video teaser for a new "launch" that it claims is generating a "lot of noise".

This has lead some to believe it is about to announce a new product or two, maybe a new version of its much-loved Sonos Sub, or could we finally be about to see the official announcement of the oft-rumoured Sonos headphones?

A post shared by Sonos (@sonos)

A photo posted by on

The teaser has been accompanied by an official webpage (via The Verge), which Sonos has seemingly created to get a grip on the numerous leaks that have appeared over the last few months. It even says, "There's a lot of noise out there about what we'll release next."

It then gives a link to follow the brand on Instagram for official updates.

The Verge also notes that the video used in the new posting features similar (if not the same) graphics as a previous teaser for the Sub Mini released at the end of last year. So it's hard to tell what product the company plans to launch next.

However, as well as its own wireless headphones to compete with the likes of the Sony WH-1000XM5 and Apple AirPods Max, the brand is also claimed to be considering a TV streaming box, plus updates to other home cinema speakers it ranges.

That could mean a Sonos Arc 2, which would make us happy as we're big fans of the existing model. And, considering Sonos has recently fixed a years-long issue between the Arc and playback of Dolby Atmos soundtracks on Apple TV and Xbox Series X, it seems the right time for a second-generation soundbar.

Rumours suggest that Sonos could replace some other speakers in a major refresh, too. There's certainly plenty to get excited by when it does want to spill the beans.

Maybe we'll find out more during CES 2024, which starts in the second week of January. T3 will be there in force to bring you all the latest news and first impressions, straight from Las Vegas.

Topics
Sonos
CATEGORIES
Audio
Rik Henderson
Rik Henderson
News Editor

Rik is T3’s news editor, which means he looks after the news team and the up-to-the-minute coverage of all the hottest gadgets and products you’ll definitely want to read about. And, with more than 35 years of experience in tech and entertainment journalism, including editing and writing for numerous websites, magazines, and newspapers, he’s always got an eye on the next big thing.

Rik also has extensive knowledge of AV, TV streaming and smart home kit, plus just about everything to do with games since the late 80s. Prior to T3, he spent 13 years at Pocket-lint heading up its news team, and was a TV producer and presenter on such shows as Channel 4's GamesMaster, plus Sky's Games World, Game Over, and Virtual World of Sport.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸