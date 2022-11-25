Sonos Move falls to cheapest ever price in Cyber Monday deal

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

I was browsing various audio products and spotted one key retailer has the words "Black Friday Deal Starts Monday 28 November at 00:01" next to the Sonos Move portable Bluetooth speaker.

Oh la la! That's right: there's a "secret Sonos deal" to complement the existing raft of discount Sonos speaker offers already in play on the majority of the company's range during the Black Friday sales.

You are bearing witness to one of the more fleeting deals: a Cyber Monday promotion. So if you've been eyeing-up the Sonos Move (and very good it is too) then you'll want to wait until the clock ticks past midnight on Sunday 27 November before committing to purchase. I'd expect a whole host of retailers will be in on the action, too.

(opens in new tab) Sonos Move: was £399 , will be £319 at Amazon (opens in new tab) While Amazon has £50 off the Sonos Move at the time of writing, it's anticipated that the portable speaker's price will drop further, by £80 in total, bringing it to a bargain £319 for Cyber Monday only. A flash deal that's worth keeping an eye on if you've been waiting to snap up one of the best Sonos speakers available in the range.

As said in T3's review: "Sonos Move is considerably more expensive than most outdoor, wireless speakers – but then it's also considerably better than just about all of them. Indoors it's like a chunkier Sonos One, outdoors it's a weather-resisting Bluetooth powerhouse."

The only bad part of that write-up? The call out that it's considerably more expensive. Well, that'll no longer be the case on Cyber Monday in theory, so mark a shopping date in your calendar and get ready to drive to bargain town.

My brother owns one of these speakers and when I'm working remotely over at his place it's the always-available portable and versatile speaker that I'll connect to with ease. Whether via Wi-Fi using the Sonos app, or simply via Bluetooth, it's easy to get your tunes linked up to the Move. And very good they'll sound too...