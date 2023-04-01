Some of the best gaming phones have gone to their forever home at the farm

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Finding the best gaming phones is about to get a whole lot simpler. A new report says that the rumours we've been hearing for weeks now are true: Lenovo is indeed dumping its Legion gaming phone brand. This isn’t the only tech firm cutting back in its gaming division. Xiaomi’s Black Shark gaming brand has laid off nearly 80% of its workforce too; according to the South China Morning Post it told employees that it was experiencing “tremendous operational difficulties”.

The rumours about Lenovo began earlier this month when a person who appeared to be a Lenovo employee posted on social media that the entire Legion gaming business was shutting down. Android Authority got on the case, put in a call to Lenovo and was told that yes, the story was true.

What does Lenovo say about the reports?

Here’s what the Lenovo spokesperson said.

Lenovo is discontinuing its Android-based Legion mobile gaming phones as part of a wider business transformation and gaming portfolio consolidation. As a leader in gaming devices and solutions, Lenovo is committed to advancing the gaming category across form factors, as well as focusing on where it can bring the most value to the global gaming community.

Not all firms are cutting back or shutting down. ASUS will launch its latest ROG Phone, the ROG Phone 7, this April, and Nubia’s Redmagic 7 is the current top of our best-phone chart.

But times are clearly tough in the gaming phone business, and brands such as Legion have been struggling to make significant headway outside China. There isn’t a Legion phone among our tips for the best gaming phone, and it’s entirely likely that the first time many people heard of Legion phones was the news that Lenovo was going to stop making them.