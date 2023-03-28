Redmagic's gaming phones are great. Now it's made a gaming monitor

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Redmagic make some of the best gaming phones you can buy. In fact, right now our pick of the very best gaming phones is the Redmagic 7. The brand is the gaming arm of Nubia, which in turn is owned by tech giant ZTE, and now it's turning its attention to the best gaming monitors with its own 4K UHD display.

The monitor, which has been on sale in China for a few months already, is a 27-inch, 160Hz, 16:9 mini-LED IPS LCD with 1,152 lighting partitions. It has a 178º viewing angle, peak brightness of 1300 nits (>650 nits for HDR 1000) and excellent colour support: 99% Adobe RGB, 99% SRGB and 99% DCI-P3. With full 4K resolution and 1.07 billion colours it should make your games look pretty special. Redmagic says there's "almost zero input lag".

Redmagic 4K UHD gaming monitor: specifications

The Redmagic 4K gaming monitor is designed to work with PC, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and PS5, and it comes with all the key connectors. There are 2 HDMI 2.1 ports, one DisplayPort 1.4 port and a USB-C with 90W power delivery, reverse charging and both data and video transmission). There are also twin USB-A 3.0 ports, one USB-B and a headphone jack.

The display is VESA certified for HDR 1000 and also comes with AMD FreeSync Premium. And inevitably there's RGB lighting on the back.

The display will be available for pre-orders from 3 April and will ship in the US from 6 April. Availability in other countries will be announced shortly. Pricing hasn't been announced just yet but the Chinese price works out at roughly $769. That would put it up against our current favourite gaming monitor, the £799 LG UltraGear 27GP950-B.