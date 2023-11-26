I'm buying these Snoop Dogg-approved Solo Stove deals on Cyber Monday

Get these deals before they go up in smoke

Solo Stove on table
(Image credit: Solo Stove)
Matt Kollat
By Matt Kollat
published

A few days ago, rap legend Snoop Dog posted a cryptic post on Instagram, stating that he "decided to give up smoke". The update came as a shock for most of his fans, as Snoop is famous for enjoying an occasional spicy cigarette. Turns out he was referring to his collaboration with the smokeless pit brand Solo Stove! better still, Solo Stove has some red-hot deals on its website for Black Friday and Cyber Monday!

Shop the Solo Stove Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals (UK)

Shop the Solo Stove Black Friday/Cyber Monday deals (US)

Included in the sale is the latest (and cutest) Solo Stove product, the tabletop Mesa. The Mesa comes in a more compact design, ideal for terraces and balconies. With Dual Fuel capability and Signature 360° Airflow, anyone can easily ignite and enjoy a smokeless fire using twigs or pellets.

Below, you'll find links to the deals in both the UK and the US. For more deals, check out T3's best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals roundups.

CATEGORIES
Deals
Matt Kollat
Matt Kollat
Section Editor | Active

Matt Kollat is a journalist and content creator who works for T3.com and its magazine counterpart as an Active Editor. His areas of expertise include wearables, drones, fitness equipment, nutrition and outdoor gear. He joined T3 in 2019. His byline appears in several publications, including Techradar and Fit&Well, and more. Matt also collaborated with other content creators (e.g. Garage Gym Reviews) and judged many awards, such as the European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance's ESSNawards. When he isn't working out, running or cycling, you'll find him roaming the countryside and trying out new podcasting and content creation equipment.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸