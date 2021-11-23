Smarty's £16 p/m unlimited data, no contract, Black Friday SIM only deal is a steal

T3 sees a lot of SIM plans come and go throughout the year, as we track the best SIM only deals.

And now among the best Black Friday deals we've seen is this excellent SIMO offer from Smarty, which delivers unlimited data, calls and texts for £16 per month.

What makes the Smarty Black Friday deal even better, though, is that it comes completely contract free, just rolling over every month. This means that its owner can cancel at any time.

However, with unlimited data to burn each month, as well as unlimited minutes and texts for such a low cost, we don't really see this deal being bested for a long time.

The full details of the Smarty Black Friday SIM only deal can be viewed below:

The only caveat we would say there is with this deal is that the data delivered by Smarty is not 5G. This obviously isn't a problem if you don't have a 5G phone or don't live in an area with 5G coverage, but if you do have one or both of those things then you may want to consider if you feel you need 5G data speeds or not before ringing this deal up.

If you do feel you need 5G data speeds then there are a few other great SIM only deals on the market to consider. Three and EE both have some really competitive offers available, with EE delivering the fastest network speeds in the country and Three offering unlimited 5G data. Check out the deals below:

For even more great SIM only deals be sure to check out T3's authoritative SIMO deals comparison chart below, which lists the very best offers currently available in the UK. What's so good about the chart is that is allows you to filter by a myriad of different things depending on what is most important to you, including contract length, monthly price, data allowance, texts allowance, calls allowance, network, product name and more.