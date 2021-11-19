Sky Mobile's iPhone 13 and Galaxy S21 half-price data Black Friday deal is a steal

The Apple iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S21 are two of the best phones on the market today.

And that is why Sky Mobile's awesome half-price data Black Friday deal on both the handsets is well worth checking out in our mind if you're looking for an upgrade.

View Apple iPhone 13 with free double data at Sky Mobile

View Samsung Galaxy S22 with free double data at Sky Mobile

Both these phones excel in terms of running apps, playing games, taking photos and unlocking immersive video streaming thanks to their quality, HDR-capable displays.

And with Sky Mobile offering half-price data, you can now use both devices to the maximum without worrying about blowing through your data allowance.

Grab the brand new iPhone 13 along with free double data at Sky Mobile right now in its Black Friday sale. The full range of colourways are available on the handset, too, and delivery is fast and free.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 5G is a superb Android smartphone, delivering a powerhouse spec, versatile camera system, and super slick user interface. It's available now with double data for free at Sky Mobile along with free delivery.

In our iPhone 13 review we gave the phone a maximum score of 5 stars and said that it was "a phone for everyone" with "a great set of features and competitive price".

While in our Samsung Galaxy S21 5G review we gave it 4/5 stars and said that it was the "best Android phone for most people in 2021", praising its "powerful performance", "120Hz display" and "impressive camera system".

That's why both phones sit securely in T3's best smartphones buying guide.

Both phones are winners and right here Sky Mobile is offering these handsets with a really attractive half-price data package, making them easy to recommend.

To see the best deals on both these phones at other retailers be sure to check out the pricing charts below.