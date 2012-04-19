Sky Cloud Wi-Fi brings 10,000 hotspots to broadband users

Broadcasting giant come internet service provider Sky has launched its enhanced broadband service with unlimited Sky Cloud Wi-Fi access

Following the recent unveiling announcment Sky has introduced 10,000 Wi-Fi hotspots through The Cloud allowing its broadband customers to gain free, unlimited access to the web whilst on the move.



Available across the UK from today, the new high-speed Wi-Fi initiative through The Cloud sees Sky Broadband customers handed free and unlimited access to hotspots up and down the country with wireless access points located in a number of recognisable restaurant, café and transport locations.



Having partnered with a number of chains including Pizza Express, Eat, Pret A Manger, JD Wetherspoons and Caffe Nero, the new Wi-Fi service is accompanied by a new Sky Cloud Wi-Fi application allowing iOS and Android device users to seamlessly access the web without any fuss.



Removing the potentially costly 3G data charges, the new Sky Cloud Wi-Fi application has launch alongside the new wireless infrastructure with a single login using a Sky account iD allowing users to gain instant access to the web when in the vicinity of any of the 10,000 hotsports.



“Whether it's to go on Facebook, watch favourite TV shows with Sky Go, catch up on the news or send an email, our customers can now enjoy high quality, reliable and unlimited broadband whether it's at home or when out and about,” said Lyssa McGowan, Director of Communication Products at Sky.



She added: “WiFi Hotspots from The Cloud now gives millions of Sky customers quick and easy one-touch access whenever they want to be online. And by ensuring our hotspots are located where our customers need them most, they know they'll never be far from a high speed connection.With a one-off registration process, they'll automatically connect to the network, which takes all the usual hassle out of connecting to WiFi.”



Sky Cloud Wi-Fi Features



Available to download now from the Apple iTunes App Store and Google Play, formerly the Android Market, the Sky Cloud Wi-Fi app and service is available for free to all Sky Broadband Unlimited, Sky Fibre Unlimited and Sky Connect customers with users able to register up to six devices per account.



Are you a Sky Broadband customer? Will the new Cloud Wi-Fi features enhance your user experience? Let us know via the T3 Twitter and Facebook feeds.

