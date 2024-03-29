Sky Cinema just upgraded Easter with free cinema tickets the whole family will love

Having one of the best TVs at home is great, especially if you're a Sky Cinema customer watching the latest and greatest movies, but as it's the Easter break you might want to step away from your Sky Glass thanks to this Sky Cinema free promotion.

Sky Cinema customers can bag themselves two completely free Vue cinema tickets, valid from Sunday 31 March to Thursday 4 April, as part of the Easter break, to go from your at-home big screen to the even bigger screen. And given how pricey cinema tickets are these days, that's a great bonus that the whole family will love.

None of the best streaming services are currently showing the movies that are in cinemas, such as Ghost Busters: Frozen Empire or King Fu Panda 4, and while I'm sure Sky Cinema Premier will be first to land those big-name titles, getting in there early and enjoying these films as they're meant to be seen will no doubt break up the bad-weather Easter weekend.

(Image credit: Sky)

So how do you obtain these tickets? You'll need to be a Sky Cinema subscriber, of course, then simply download/open the MySky app (for Android and Apple devices) or visit www.sky.com/vuetickets to redeem a code that can be used to obtain your tickets.

However, there are some caveats: namely that this promotion only applies to 2D movie screenings. If there's anything 3D showing then there's a supplement to pay (it's for the glasses). And while you might be thinking "I thought 3D was dead?" – oh no, Kung Fu Panda 4 is showing in '4DX' screenings in some venues!

If you're not currently a Sky Cinema subscriber but wish to add it to your service then you'll also reap the benefit. There are stacks of top-drawer movies to watch right now, including Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. There's plenty of more adult content, too, it's not all animation for kids – so there's something the whole family can enjoy.

